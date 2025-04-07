Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 2,655 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Cable One were worth $19,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Cable One in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 523.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Cable One news, Director Wallace R. Weitz purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $244.02 per share, with a total value of $244,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,607.68. This trade represents a 21.82 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Price Performance

Cable One Announces Dividend

CABO opened at $254.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $274.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.11. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.94 and a 1 year high of $437.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on CABO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cable One from $420.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Cable One from $825.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Cable One from $340.00 to $240.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

