Brokerages Set Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) PT at $47.03

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.03.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGA. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Magna International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Magna International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Magna International from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Magna International from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE:MGA opened at $32.55 on Monday. Magna International has a 1-year low of $31.26 and a 1-year high of $53.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.56.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 12.78%. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Magna International’s payout ratio is presently 55.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 25,142 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in Magna International by 2,126.5% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Magna International by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 48,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

