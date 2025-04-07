Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,762,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,359,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWL opened at $91.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.34. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.14 and a fifty-two week high of $104.39. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.3904 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

