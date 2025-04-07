Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $5,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPT stock opened at $110.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.61, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $94.75 and a 1 year high of $127.69.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 10.58%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 280.00%.

In other news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 1,862 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $204,931.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,469,583.04. The trade was a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $114,792.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,918,065.52. The trade was a 0.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,304 shares of company stock valued at $365,274. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $129.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.76.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

