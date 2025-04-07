Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,779,254 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,020,587 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $194,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,685 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8,670.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $10.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $19.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day moving average of $9.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 17.61% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $39.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.59.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

