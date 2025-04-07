Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 26,792 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,433,052 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,792 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $209,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,183 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 936 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,119 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $70.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.53. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $66.20 and a 52 week high of $108.50.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The casino operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $1.15. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 71.17% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 23.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.58.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In other news, major shareholder Tilman J. Fertitta purchased 11,475 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.93 per share, for a total transaction of $974,571.75. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,118,000. This trade represents a 0.09 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip G. Satre acquired 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.18 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,396.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,152,095.10. This trade represents a 185.08 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 38,700 shares of company stock worth $3,427,943. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

