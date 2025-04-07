National Bank of Canada FI Has $6.77 Million Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,567 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $6,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 428.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,263,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,610,000 after buying an additional 1,024,295 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,618,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 956,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,237,000 after acquiring an additional 503,324 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 220,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,689,000 after purchasing an additional 134,476 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 236,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,698,000 after purchasing an additional 64,380 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director James K. Thompson sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total transaction of $771,628.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,131,541.83. The trade was a 15.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $194,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,282.74. The trade was a 6.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.55.

Check Out Our Latest Report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $134.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.35 and a 1-year high of $200.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.09). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.65%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.