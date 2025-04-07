Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 45,942 Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,466,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,942 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IonQ were worth $186,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in IonQ during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in IonQ by 421.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of IonQ by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at IonQ

In other news, insider Peter Hume Chapman sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $37,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 414,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,756,875.36. The trade was a 82.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William F. Scannell bought 93,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.81 per share, with a total value of $2,029,769.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 135,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,375.07. This represents a 221.69 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,033,166 shares of company stock valued at $38,059,593 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IONQ shares. DA Davidson raised shares of IonQ to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on IonQ from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on IonQ from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

IonQ Stock Performance

Shares of IONQ stock opened at $20.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -25.44 and a beta of 2.50. IonQ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $54.74.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Featured Stories

