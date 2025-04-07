Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,650,999 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,603,744 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $169,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Barrick Gold by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 76,299,834 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,182,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,361 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,358,533 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,060,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,585 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 64,310,800 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $996,802,000 after acquiring an additional 9,598,292 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 14,120,278 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $223,665,000 after purchasing an additional 236,116 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 10,269,848 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $159,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOLD opened at $17.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.55. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $21.35.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 16.59%. Equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the gold and copper producer to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOLD. Stifel Canada upgraded Barrick Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America downgraded Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.79.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

