Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) COO Peter Goguen Sells 940 Shares

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) COO Peter Goguen sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $23,641.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 186,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,701,616.45. The trade was a 0.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Peter Goguen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 18th, Peter Goguen sold 986 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $24,847.20.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Peter Goguen sold 3,000 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $106,710.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Peter Goguen sold 3,000 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $103,500.00.

Xometry Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $19.98 on Monday. Xometry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.08 and a 1 year high of $45.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xometry

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xometry in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Xometry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Xometry by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xometry during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XMTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Xometry from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Xometry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Xometry from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Xometry in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.11.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

