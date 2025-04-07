Huntington National Bank Purchases 3,836 Shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 7,376.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,502,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,515,000 after purchasing an additional 315,749 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 14,915 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Corebridge Financial by 185.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,209,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,212,000 after buying an additional 786,230 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 216,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,487,000 after acquiring an additional 53,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Corebridge Financial by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,577,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,140,000 after acquiring an additional 367,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Corebridge Financial Trading Down 10.5 %

CRBG opened at $25.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.35. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.97 and a 1-year high of $35.36. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Corebridge Financial Increases Dividend

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.04). Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 22.69%. Analysts predict that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Corebridge Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Corebridge Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays upgraded Corebridge Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Corebridge Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.