Huntington National Bank Purchases 310 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Huntington National Bank increased its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 958 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GMED. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 698.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 495 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Globus Medical by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 548 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Globus Medical
In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 14,167 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $1,250,804.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GMED
Globus Medical Price Performance
Globus Medical stock opened at $69.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 92.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.19. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $49.33 and a one year high of $94.93.
Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $657.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.19 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Globus Medical Company Profile
Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Globus Medical
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Newsmax’s IPO Whiplash: Meme Stock Hype or Growth Potential?
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Disney 2025 Shareholders: Major Updates for Investors
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Advance Auto Parts Stock: A Classic Rebound Play in the Making
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.