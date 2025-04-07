Huntington National Bank Purchases 310 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Huntington National Bank increased its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 958 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GMED. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 698.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 495 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Globus Medical by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 548 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globus Medical

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 14,167 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $1,250,804.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GMED shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.09.

Globus Medical Price Performance

Globus Medical stock opened at $69.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 92.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.19. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $49.33 and a one year high of $94.93.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $657.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.19 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

