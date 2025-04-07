Robert I. Kauffman Sells 1,215 Shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $11,020.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,093,146 shares in the company, valued at $37,124,834.22. This trade represents a 0.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of HGTY stock opened at $8.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 76.32 and a beta of 0.88. Hagerty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $12.35.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Markel Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hagerty by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 3,108,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,992,000 after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Hagerty by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 494,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 31,068 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Hagerty by 23.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new stake in Hagerty in the 4th quarter valued at $9,201,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Hagerty by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.
