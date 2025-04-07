Huntington National Bank Increases Holdings in Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Iradimed were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Iradimed by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Iradimed by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,255,000 after buying an additional 33,879 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 17,257 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Iradimed by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 536,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,525,000 after acquiring an additional 22,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Iradimed by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 61,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iradimed Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Iradimed stock opened at $49.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.73 million, a P/E ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.06. Iradimed Corporation has a 52 week low of $40.18 and a 52 week high of $63.29.

Iradimed Increases Dividend

Iradimed ( NASDAQ:IRMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $19.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.09 million. Iradimed had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 24.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that Iradimed Corporation will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Iradimed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Iradimed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on IRMD. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Iradimed in a research report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Iradimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

Iradimed Profile

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging compatible medical devices. It also provides a non-magnetic Intravenous infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

