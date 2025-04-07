Huntington National Bank Sells 1,298 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,414 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

NYSE SNV opened at $38.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.13. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.44 and a 12-month high of $59.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Synovus Financial Increases Dividend

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $580.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 51.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.67.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

