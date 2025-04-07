Kevin Lee Sells 2,237 Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Stock

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin Lee sold 2,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $17,940.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 489,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,927,369.94. This trade represents a 0.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of BCYC stock opened at $6.89 on Monday. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of $6.73 and a 12 month high of $28.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.82. The firm has a market cap of $476.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.40.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 450.64% and a negative return on equity of 27.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on BCYC shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bicycle Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 878.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

Featured Stories

