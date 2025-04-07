AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CWS) Shares Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CWS – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $311,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $506,000.

Shares of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF stock opened at $61.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.13 and a 200 day moving average of $67.56. AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.61 and a 12 month high of $71.75.

The AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (CWS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that aims to achieve long-term capital appreciation and outperform the S&P 500 Index by holding a focused group of US-listed stocks using proprietary models.

