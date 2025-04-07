Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,317,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,176 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $173,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 390.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Trading Down 7.0 %

RGLD stock opened at $155.60 on Monday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.00 and a twelve month high of $169.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.57.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 46.15%. Research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RGLD. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Royal Gold from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 1,300 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $201,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,612.80. This trade represents a 12.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

