OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,506,000. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,929,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,435,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 99,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 63,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 49,843 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSJR opened at $22.14 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.55 and a 200-day moving average of $22.57. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $22.77.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

