Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 420 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,362,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $162,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the third quarter valued at about $716,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Aramark by 7.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,570,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,427,000 after buying an additional 441,711 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Aramark by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 259,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,677,000 after purchasing an additional 35,616 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Aramark by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 199,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after buying an additional 59,225 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.42.

Aramark Price Performance

NYSE ARMK opened at $31.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.80. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.37. Aramark has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $42.49.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Aramark Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Aramark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Aramark’s payout ratio is presently 33.07%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

Further Reading

