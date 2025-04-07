OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New Investment in ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:APUE)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:APUE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Separately, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of APUE stock opened at $30.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.90. ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $30.34 and a 12 month high of $37.51.

ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF (APUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Large Cap index. The fund blends an active and passive management approach to build its portfolio. The fund aims to optimize costs, tracking and potentially produce higher returns by shifting exposure between active and passive investments in the broad US equity market APUE was launched on May 3, 2023 and is managed by Envestnet.

