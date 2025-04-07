Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 796,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 17,873 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $169,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Badger Meter by 2,457.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 261.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Badger Meter

In other Badger Meter news, CEO Kenneth Bockhorst sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $247,131.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,162,280.60. This represents a 2.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen M. Bauer sold 1,147 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.74, for a total transaction of $240,571.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,640.24. This represents a 18.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,949 shares of company stock valued at $4,398,407 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Badger Meter Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of NYSE BMI opened at $172.82 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.92. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.18 and a 12 month high of $239.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.84.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 15.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.20.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

