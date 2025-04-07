National Bank of Canada FI Invests $4.50 Million in Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 451,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,495,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Enerflex by 3.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Enerflex in the 3rd quarter valued at $344,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Enerflex by 2,616,800.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 26,168 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enerflex by 11.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enerflex during the third quarter valued at $65,000. 46.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFXT stock opened at $6.51 on Monday. Enerflex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $10.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day moving average is $8.31. The company has a market capitalization of $807.55 million, a PE ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

