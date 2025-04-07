National Bank of Canada FI Invests $4.50 Million in Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 451,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,495,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Enerflex by 3.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Enerflex in the 3rd quarter valued at $344,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Enerflex by 2,616,800.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 26,168 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enerflex by 11.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enerflex during the third quarter valued at $65,000. 46.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Enerflex Trading Down 13.6 %
EFXT stock opened at $6.51 on Monday. Enerflex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $10.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day moving average is $8.31. The company has a market capitalization of $807.55 million, a PE ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
Enerflex Cuts Dividend
Enerflex Company Profile
Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Enerflex
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Newsmax’s IPO Whiplash: Meme Stock Hype or Growth Potential?
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Disney 2025 Shareholders: Major Updates for Investors
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Advance Auto Parts Stock: A Classic Rebound Play in the Making
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.