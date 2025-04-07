Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stock Position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 6,332.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232,213 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $20,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Construction Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Construction Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $18,893,000. Washington University bought a new stake in Construction Partners in the fourth quarter worth $3,452,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Construction Partners during the third quarter worth $288,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,140,000 after buying an additional 26,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

ROAD stock opened at $68.75 on Monday. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.16 and a 12 month high of $103.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.14 and its 200 day moving average is $82.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 64.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

ROAD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Construction Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

