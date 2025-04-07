National Bank of Canada FI Buys 20,163 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,163 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $6,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Colrain Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth about $4,031,000. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,565,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 367,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 875,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,508,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz SE bought a new position in Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at $1,363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $23.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.39 and a 200 day moving average of $26.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $22.48 and a 52 week high of $33.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.00%.

MOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Mosaic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mosaic from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

