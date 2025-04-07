National Bank of Canada FI Sells 36,092 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 845,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,092 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $4,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lifeworks Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold Stock Down 7.2 %

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $6.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.73 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.05. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $7.74.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $47.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAND. StockNews.com raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.