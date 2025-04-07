National Bank of Canada FI Buys Shares of 153,800 iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 153,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 320.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWU stock opened at $34.62 on Monday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12 month low of $33.06 and a 12 month high of $38.10. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.95.

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

