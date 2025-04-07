National Bank of Canada FI Buys 28,200 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 96.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,200 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in BILL were worth $4,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BILL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of BILL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $409,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of BILL by 153.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 271,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,959,000 after purchasing an additional 164,182 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in BILL by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in BILL during the 4th quarter valued at $919,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of BILL from $82.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on BILL from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on BILL from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BILL in a report on Monday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.44.

BILL opened at $39.53 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.24 and a twelve month high of $100.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,953.00, a PEG ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.88.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.38). BILL had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 1.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About BILL

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

