National Bank of Canada FI Sells 44,104 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,104 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Equitable were worth $6,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in Equitable by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 48,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,817,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,899,000 after buying an additional 3,303,449 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 513,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,217,000 after buying an additional 60,643 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Equitable by 537.7% during the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 370,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,489,000 after acquiring an additional 312,635 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable Stock Down 10.4 %

Shares of EQH stock opened at $45.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.84. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.23. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.49 and a 12 month high of $56.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Equitable had a return on equity of 85.70% and a net margin of 10.51%. On average, research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 25.13%.

Insider Activity at Equitable

In other news, insider Nick Lane sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $1,291,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,629 shares in the company, valued at $6,282,137.85. The trade was a 17.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 629,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,536,349.35. This represents a 4.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,332 shares of company stock worth $5,364,610. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on EQH. Truist Financial increased their target price on Equitable from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group upgraded Equitable from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equitable from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equitable currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Equitable

About Equitable

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.