First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,023,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,798 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group were worth $19,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FWRG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,351,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,764,000 after purchasing an additional 479,741 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,141,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,848,000 after acquiring an additional 154,784 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 947,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,552,000 after acquiring an additional 290,173 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 847,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,779,000 after acquiring an additional 34,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 13.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,008,000 after purchasing an additional 91,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FWRG shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Thursday, March 20th. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.45.

In related news, CEO Christopher Anthony Tomasso sold 42,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $706,675.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,553,075.92. This represents a 9.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay Anthony Wolszczak sold 5,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $96,539.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,880.08. This represents a 13.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FWRG stock opened at $16.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.28. The company has a market cap of $991.23 million, a P/E ratio of 49.49, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.02. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $25.98.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $263.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 2.09%. First Watch Restaurant Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

