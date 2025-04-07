Franklin Resources Inc. Has $22.81 Million Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 164.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 469,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292,205 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $22,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 471,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,894,000 after purchasing an additional 13,642 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in FOX by 240.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 243,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,871,000 after buying an additional 171,763 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $3,083,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,200,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,849,832.54. This trade represents a 4.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $69,178.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,324.61. This trade represents a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FOXA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on FOX from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.56.

FOX Trading Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $49.73 on Monday. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.27 and its 200-day moving average is $48.60. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.34. FOX had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1%. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 11.56%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

