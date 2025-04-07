Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 9,370 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 515,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $21,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 12,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 32,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of EEM opened at $40.58 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.13 and a 52-week high of $47.44. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.84 and a 200 day moving average of $43.88.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

