Congress SMid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CSMD) Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Congress SMid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CSMD – Free Report) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,594 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Congress SMid Growth ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Congress SMid Growth ETF by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter.

Congress SMid Growth ETF Price Performance

CSMD stock opened at $25.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $228.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.03. Congress SMid Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $32.27.

Congress SMid Growth ETF Profile

The Congress SMid Growth ETF (CSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in small- and mid-cap companies believed to be experiencing or will experience earnings growth. CSMD was launched on Aug 22, 2023 and is issued by Congress.

