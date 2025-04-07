OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys 1,043 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,236,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,719 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 9,893.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,047,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,739,000 after buying an additional 3,017,140 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,542,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 1,609,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,435,000 after buying an additional 428,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,422,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,663,000 after acquiring an additional 341,614 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.41 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.49. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.15 and a 12 month high of $100.75.

