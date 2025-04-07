OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Cadeler A/S by 71.6% during the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 246,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after purchasing an additional 102,712 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadeler A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadeler A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,603,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Cadeler A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cadeler A/S by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 11,483 shares in the last quarter. 53.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadeler A/S alerts:

Cadeler A/S Stock Performance

NYSE:CDLR opened at $18.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.59. Cadeler A/S has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.86.

Cadeler A/S Company Profile

Cadeler A/S ( NYSE:CDLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.84 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cadeler A/S will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadeler A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadeler A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.