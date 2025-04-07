14,892 Shares in Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVF) Acquired by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.
Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF Stock Performance
Shares of OVF opened at $22.47 on Monday. Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $26.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 million, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.75.
Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF Profile
