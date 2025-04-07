OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes Position in Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:LAPR)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:LAPR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April Trading Down 2.0 %

LAPR stock opened at $24.28 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.10. Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April has a 1-year low of $24.28 and a 1-year high of $25.21.

Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.1173 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF — April (LAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective buffer against the first 15% of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) losses. The exposure resets each year in April LAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

