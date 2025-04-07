OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes Position in Jensen Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRW)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Jensen Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Separately, SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in shares of Jensen Quality Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,205,000.

Jensen Quality Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JGRW opened at $23.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.99 million and a PE ratio of 31.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.06 and a 200-day moving average of $26.29. Jensen Quality Growth ETF has a one year low of $23.66 and a one year high of $27.20.

Jensen Quality Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Jensen Quality Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.0376 per share. This is an increase from Jensen Quality Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th.

The Jensen Quality Growth ETF (JGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term capital growth through an actively managed portfolio of US stocks exhibiting growth and quality characteristics. JGRW was launched on Aug 13, 2024 and is issued by Jensen.

