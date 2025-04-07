OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 15,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Mittelman Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 287.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mittelman Wealth Management now owns 25,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 19,041 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,842,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,952,000 after buying an additional 614,400 shares during the period. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 307,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,220,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464 shares during the period.
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $76.76 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.46. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.26 and a 1 year high of $80.37.
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Newsmax’s IPO Whiplash: Meme Stock Hype or Growth Potential?
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Disney 2025 Shareholders: Major Updates for Investors
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Advance Auto Parts Stock: A Classic Rebound Play in the Making
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.