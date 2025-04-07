Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Caledonia Investments Plc (LON:CLDN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3,215 ($41.44) and last traded at GBX 3,250 ($41.89), with a volume of 14543 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,393.85 ($43.75).
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,785.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,559.90. The stock has a market cap of £1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.77.
Caledonia Investments Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a GBX 95.80 ($1.23) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Caledonia Investments’s previous dividend of $19.69. Caledonia Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.70%.
Caledonia Investments Company Profile
Caledonia is a FTSE 250 self-managed investment trust company with a long track record of delivering consistent returns and progressive annual dividend payments to shareholders.
Our aim is to generate long-term compounding real returns that outperform inflation by 3%-6% over the medium to long term, and the FTSE All-Share index over 10 years.
We are a long-term investor and hold investments in both listed and private markets across three pools: Public Companies, Private Capital and Funds.
