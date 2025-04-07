Headlands Technologies LLC Takes Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 8.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,336,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $521,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cytokinetics by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,848,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,433,000 after purchasing an additional 109,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 56,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CYTK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Cytokinetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Cytokinetics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $37.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 9.28 and a quick ratio of 9.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.93. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $75.71.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.26 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrew Callos sold 3,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $144,565.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,059.18. The trade was a 4.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 16,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $737,176.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,181 shares in the company, valued at $15,820,022.64. This trade represents a 4.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,284 shares of company stock valued at $2,578,268. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Profile

(Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.