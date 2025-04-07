Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New $122,000 Investment in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETHA. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,847,000. Crcm LP purchased a new position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,971,000. Kedalion Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,077,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,649,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,129,000.

Get iShares Ethereum Trust ETF alerts:

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of ETHA opened at $13.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.50. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $31.18.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Profile

The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ethereum Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.