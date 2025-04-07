Analysts Set JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Target Price at $27.19

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.19.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JKS. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Glj Research reduced their price objective on JinkoSolar from $13.08 to $10.95 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered JinkoSolar from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

JKS opened at $15.69 on Monday. JinkoSolar has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $37.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.13. The company has a market capitalization of $834.00 million, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.17.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $20.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that JinkoSolar will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter valued at $1,435,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 10.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,687,000 after purchasing an additional 67,223 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 245.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 29,459 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter valued at about $752,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $682,000. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

