Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Receives C$45.60 Average PT from Analysts

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$45.60.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. CIBC increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

In other Manulife Financial news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 11,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.43, for a total value of C$503,646.63. Also, Director Brooks Tingle sold 3,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.43, for a total value of C$167,882.21. Insiders have sold a total of 18,683 shares of company stock worth $816,102 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial stock opened at C$39.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$69.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of C$31.24 and a 12 month high of C$46.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$43.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$43.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 49.79%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

