OLD Mission Capital LLC Trims Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJUL. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Acas LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Acas LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,541,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of BJUL opened at $40.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.65. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a fifty-two week low of $38.88 and a fifty-two week high of $46.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.52.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

