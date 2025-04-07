Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 76,673 Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 76,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BITF. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Bitfarms by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,553,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,985 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,879,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 81,760 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bitfarms by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,501,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after buying an additional 1,370,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,917,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,376,000 after acquiring an additional 63,916 shares during the last quarter. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BITF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $3.25 target price on Bitfarms in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Bitfarms from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bitfarms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.86.

Bitfarms Stock Performance

BITF stock opened at $0.77 on Monday. Bitfarms Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $3.28. The firm has a market cap of $368.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 3.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $54.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.22 million. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 69.08% and a negative return on equity of 22.17%. Analysts predict that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Bitfarms Profile

(Free Report)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BITF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.