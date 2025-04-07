Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $158.20.

INGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Ingredion from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stephens cut their target price on Ingredion from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ingredion from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Ingredion Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of INGR stock opened at $130.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.47 and its 200-day moving average is $136.47. Ingredion has a 1 year low of $109.51 and a 1 year high of $155.44.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.09. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ingredion will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.96%.

Insider Transactions at Ingredion

In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 10,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total value of $1,361,392.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,906.76. This represents a 24.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Ingredion by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ingredion by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in Ingredion by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

