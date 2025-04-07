Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New $87,000 Investment in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 10.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 515.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 29,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 25,071 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 10,906 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the third quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in IPG Photonics by 42.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 11,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

IPGP opened at $52.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 0.97. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $49.55 and a 1-year high of $92.21.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). IPG Photonics had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. Equities analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CL King upgraded IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on IPG Photonics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.40.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

