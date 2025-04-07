Headlands Technologies LLC Lowers Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Headlands Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 91.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,162 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRGP. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Targa Resources by 0.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 3.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 17.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 22.4% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 33,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 6,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $160.64 on Monday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $110.09 and a 52-week high of $218.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.74.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.67%. Analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

In other news, insider Jennifer R. Kneale sold 29,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total value of $5,750,856.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,731,100.98. This represents a 11.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Meloy sold 48,837 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.08, for a total transaction of $9,527,121.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 725,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,555,510.24. This trade represents a 6.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,914 shares of company stock valued at $22,613,288 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on TRGP shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $218.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $202.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $185.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Targa Resources from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.00.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

