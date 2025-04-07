Headlands Technologies LLC Has $96,000 Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Headlands Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,293 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Caitlin John LLC raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 1,850.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PCRX shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.22.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $23.10 on Monday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 0.70.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

